IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm Up – Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Brisbane: India will take on New Zealand in their second warm-up game at the Gabba Brisbane. India come into the match after beating Australia in their first warm-up fixtures by six runs. Meanwhile, New Zealand were thrashed by South Africa by 9 wickets. This is the final warm-up game for both teams and they will be looking to fix their jigsaw before the main event gets underway.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Date, Time And Venue Details

The IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up will be played on October 17, Monday at the Gabba, Brisbane. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Where To Watch On TV?

The IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

The IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming

The IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up can be streamed live on Hotstar.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Warm-Up Squads:

Australia Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda