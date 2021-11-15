Jaipur: After the T20 World Cup debacle, it will be a new-look Team India that would take on a formidable New Zealand at home. Ahead of the three-match T20 series, ex-India fast bowler Zaheer Khan reckoned all the chatter and the focus would be around Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. This would be the first time the combination of Rohit and Dravid would be put to test.

Khan also said that the three games would give an indication of where Indian cricket is going.

“India will be absolutely hurt about not making it to the semis. It will be the talk of the series. In many ways, this is turning a new page in Indian cricket. The series chatter and the focus will be on Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. Also, where Indian cricket is going in terms of strategy and tactics,” Khan told while speaking on Cricbuzz LIVE.

For NZ, it would be an opportunity for them to avenge the 5-0 humiliation they suffered against India at home. On the other hand, India would look to avenge the losses against NZ in the World Test Championship final and more recently, during the T20 World Cup game.

Rohit has led India in the past, the same is the case with Dravid. The Indian opener has been in decent form with the bat, while Dravid is known to be an exemplary coach. Only time will tell how good does their combination augur for Indian cricket.

India will play three T20Is and two Tests against the Blackcaps.