IND vs NZ: Washout Threat Looms High On Second T20I Between India And New Zealand

Mount Maunganui: Team India is on the tour of New Zealand for three-matches T20I and ODI matches. The first T20I match was abandoned due to rain with a ball being bowled or the toss. The first T20I was supposed to be played at the Wellington stadium but rain didn’t allow the match to proceed.

Now both Team Indian and hosts New Zealand have reached the Bay Oval stadium situated at Mount Maunganui. Although, the bad news is that their is high washout threat on the second T20I as well. Rain is once again expected to play spoil sport between the clash of the Men in Blue and Black Caps.

Time for T20I 2! ? It’s Game Day in the Mount and we’re all set for a SOLD OUT @BayOvalOfficial! Follow LIVE on @sparknzsport and @TodayFM_nz in NZ and @PrimeVideoIN in India ?? #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/K2YJ8cbKHk BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2022

There only two matches remaining in the T20I series after the first one being washed out. The series is crucial for Team India as after the semi-finals exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. There are rumours flying that Team India might be looing for young and new side going forward in the shortest format of the game and Hardik Pandya is expected to be the future face to lead Men in Blue in the T20Is.

Although, if rain once again plays spoil sport in the match, Team India would have one less match in order for those preparation. The precipitation is really high by 70% and constant drizzle is expected throughout the day. Fans are hoping that rain somehow doesn’t spoil the fun.