IND vs NZ: Will Ahmedabad bring another heartbreak? India and New Zealand set for fourth ICC final clash

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. It will be the fourth ICC final between the two teams.

India vs New Zealand final

The T20 World Cup 2026 is now heading towards its climax. After a thrilling semi-final, India will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 8. The title clash will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner will lift the trophy and be crowned world champions.

Fourth time India and New Zealand meet in ICC event final

This is the fourth time India and New Zealand will face each other in the final of an ICC event. In the previous three finals, New Zealand have won two times. Fans are excited but also a bit worried because of the past record at this venue.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2000

In the Champions Trophy 2000 final, New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets. Sourav Ganguly scored a brilliant 117 and Sachin Tendulkar made 69 as India posted 264 for 6 in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target with two balls to spare. Chris Cairns remained not out on 102.

IND vs NZ World Test Championship final 2021

In the first World Test Championship final, India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. India scored 217 in the first innings and 170 in the second. New Zealand replied with 249 in the first innings and chased 139 in the second to win the match.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

In the Champions Trophy 2025 final, India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets. New Zealand batted first and scored 251 for 7 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma played a match-winning 76 as India chased the target in 49 overs.

Team India records on Narendra Modi Stadium

Now the big question is why do fans fear Narendra Modi Stadium? In T20 World Cup 2026, India have lost only one match so far – a 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. That match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the same ground, Australia beat Rohit Sharma’s India and ended their title dream. Many fans now consider this venue unlucky for India.

India and New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Squads

India Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

New Zealand Squad:

Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham. Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

India will look to overcome the past and write a new chapter in Ahmedabad. With a strong team and momentum, the Men in Blue will aim to lift the trophy and make history by winning back-to-back T20 World Cups.

