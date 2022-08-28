IND vs PAK Asia Cup 202: Best Memes To See Before Epic Encounter

New Delhi: Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 is not far away. The teams have started warming up and the toss is not far away. The atmosphere in the ground in also electrifying. IND vs PAK is known as the mother of all battles.

It’s so much more than just a cricketer game with emotions running high for fans of both teams. While the teams will battle on the ground in a while, the fans have already started the battle on social media. The supporters of both teams have having a ball on social media, predicting a win for their favourite team.

Social media is flooded with hilarious memes which are enough to leave you in splits. We have shortlisted the best memes from social media to get your dose of laughter before the situation get tense when the two teams step out in the middle.

Replacement of Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali and mir Hamza in one PKG???#PakVsInd#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/5PjJpbRo9f Shah Nawaz (@shahnawazj850) August 22, 2022

Babar Azam making sure Hassan Ali will play at any cost..!!#PakVsInd Hasnain #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/LW22PZPzFb Haseeb Khan ?? (@HaseebkhanHk7) August 27, 2022

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh