New Delhi: An India – Pakistan game is one of the most anticipated matches in cricket. The two Asian giants over the years have delivered some cracking encounters but the border tensions between the two countries have restricted their clashes to multinational events. India and Pakistan last played against each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 and it was Babar Azam’s men who picked their first win over India in World Cups.

India and Pakistan are all set to resume their rivalry in the 15th edition of the Asia Cup that gets underway on August 27 with a game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. India and Pakistan will clash in the following game on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the mouthwatering encounter, let’s look at the top batters from the Indian team against Pakistan in T20I games.

Virat Kohli – No surprises here as Virat Kohli has tormented every team he has played against. Kohli has scored the most runs for India in T20Is against Pakistan. The modern day great has played nine T20Is against Pakistan and has scored 311 runs at an astounding average of 77.55. Kohli has scored three half centuries against Pakistan with a highest score of 78.

Yuvraj Singh – One of the best batters to ever play the game for India, Yuvraj Singh is second on the list of most runs scored against Pakistan in T20Is. Yuvi has scored 155 runs in eight matches at an average of 25 with a best score of 72.

Gautam Gambhir – Gautam Gambhir has scored 139 runs against Pakistan in five T20I matches. Gambhir best inning against Pakistan came in the 2007 T20 World Cup final where he scored a match-winning 75.

Taking about Asia Cup, Sachin Tendulkar has scored most runs for India. The Master Blaster has scored 971 runs in 23 matches at an average of 51, including two hundreds and seven fifties. Rohit Sharma follows Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most runs in Asia Cup with 745 runs in 22 games.

Sharma has scored one century and six half centuries in the 22 outings in the tournament. Former India captain MS Dhoni has the third most runs for India in Asia Cup. Dhoni has scored 648 runs in 19 games at an average of 64.80 with one century and three half centuries.