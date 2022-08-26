New Delhi: India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry on August 28 when the arch-rivals clash in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022. Over the years, India and Pakistan have delivered some cracking affairs and the fans will be expecting another blockbuster clash between the two Asian giants. Ahead of the highly anticipated match, let’s look at the best Indian bowlers against Pakistan in T20Is.

Irfan Pathan – Irfan Pathan enjoyed great success at the start of his career before a string of poor performances saw him getting dropped from the team. Irfan delivered some fine performances for India against Pakistan and played a significant role in India’s T20 World Cup win in 2007. Irfan picked three wickets for 16 runs and won the player of the match award in the final against Pakistan. Overall, Irfan played 3 T20Is for India against Pakistan and took six wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Bhuvi has been one of India’s underrated gems in T20I cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done reasonably well for India against Pakistan in T20I matches. In the four games he has played against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar has picked five wickets at an economy of 7.21.

Hardik Pandya – Hardik Pandya is third on the list of most wickets against Pakistan in T20Is. Hardik Pandya has taken four wickets against Pakistan in three outings.

Speaking about top performers for India in Asia Cups, Irfan Pathan is the most successful India bowler with 22 wickets in 12 matches with the best bowling figures of 4/32. Ravindra Jadeja is second on the list with 22 wickets in 18 games with a best of 4/29. R Ashwin is the third most successful bowler for India in Asia Cups with 18 wickets in 11 matches. `