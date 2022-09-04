IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Pakistan

India will clash against Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday 4th September. Men in Blue will be looking forward to winning this match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam along with his team will try to make a comeback after they have lost their group stage match against India.

India will play without their crucial all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Pakistan will be lacking their seamer Shahnawaz Dahani for the match.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Pakistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, At Dubai International Stadium

My Dream11 Team India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction IND VS PAK 2022: Best players list of IND vs PAK, India Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between India & Pakistan will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

IND vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hasan Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs PAK Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali.