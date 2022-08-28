<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Pakistan</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>India will play against Pakistan in the second fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday 28<sup>th</sup> August. Both teams are placed in Group A of the tournament along with Hong, Kong. India and Pakistan have clashed 15 times in Asia Cup. India have won 8 matches and Pakistan have won 5 matches. India will be playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and will be seeking victory in the match after they were thrashed by Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Pakistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Match 2, At Dubai International Stadium, Dubai</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction IND VS PAK 2022: Best players list of IND vs PAK, India Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between India &amp; Pakistan will take place at 9:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 10:00 PM IST and 12:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dubai International Stadium, Dubai <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IND vs PAK My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Mohammad Rizwan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (c), Babar Azam (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IND vs PAK Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan:</strong> Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani.