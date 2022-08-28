IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Pakistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Match 2, At Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Pakistan

India will play against Pakistan in the second fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday 28th August. Both teams are placed in Group A of the tournament along with Hong, Kong. India and Pakistan have clashed 15 times in Asia Cup. India have won 8 matches and Pakistan have won 5 matches. India will be playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and will be seeking victory in the match after they were thrashed by Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021.

TOSS: The match toss between India & Pakistan will take place at 9:30 PM IST

Start Time: 10:00 PM IST and 12:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

IND vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (c), Babar Azam (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani.