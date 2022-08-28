Dubai: India and Pakistan are going head to head in the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. This was expected as chasing has been a preferred option for teams when playing in UAE. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a perfect start as he trapped Rizwan LBW in the first over. The batter opted for a review and survived as the ball was going over the wickets. <p></p> <p></p>However, luck didn't stay with Pakistan for long as Bhuvi dismissed the big fish Babar Azam in his next over. Babar top-edged a short ball which was grasped by the fielder at fine-leg. The wicket of Babar early in the game has put India ahead. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, there was a lot of hype around Babar Azam before the match. The Pakistani fans were predicting Babar Azam's big score in the match. However, when the captain was dismissed for a low score, Indian fans gave their neighbours a taste of their own medicine on social media. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">Babar gaya ????<a href="https://twitter.com/mominsaqib?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mominsaqib</a></p> <p></p> Tarek Anowar (@TarekAnowar11) <a href="https://twitter.com/TarekAnowar11/status/1563896877057474571?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">?? hehe babar out huwa to bol rhe ho kya??</p> <p></p> 100rabh Sinha (@SaurabhSinha24) <a href="https://twitter.com/SaurabhSinha24/status/1563896871034433536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Babar azam without dew <a href="https://t.co/pH3NETJ9OU">pic.twitter.com/pH3NETJ9OU</a></p> <p></p> D (@RogueRook81) <a href="https://twitter.com/RogueRook81/status/1563894058086694914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli needs to score 11 runs to be better than Babar Azam. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a></p> <p></p> Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) <a href="https://twitter.com/Trendulkar/status/1563894405878398976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tr">Babar azam ???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakVsInd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakVsInd</a> <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/XiC6A48Mr4">pic.twitter.com/XiC6A48Mr4</a></p> <p></p> Haider Safdar (@BhaiiiHaider) <a href="https://twitter.com/BhaiiiHaider/status/1563896813698031618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India made a surprising call for his match and dropped Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik. A lot of experts expressed their surprise at the decision. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan (Playing XI):</strong> Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani <p></p> <p></p><strong>India (Playing XI):</strong> Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh