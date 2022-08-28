Dubai: India and Pakistan are going head to head in the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. This was expected as chasing has been a preferred option for teams when playing in UAE. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a perfect start as he trapped Rizwan LBW in the first over. The batter opted for a review and survived as the ball was going over the wickets.

However, luck didn’t stay with Pakistan for long as Bhuvi dismissed the big fish Babar Azam in his next over. Babar top-edged a short ball which was grasped by the fielder at fine-leg. The wicket of Babar early in the game has put India ahead.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of hype around Babar Azam before the match. The Pakistani fans were predicting Babar Azam’s big score in the match. However, when the captain was dismissed for a low score, Indian fans gave their neighbours a taste of their own medicine on social media.

?? hehe babar out huwa to bol rhe ho kya?? 100rabh Sinha (@SaurabhSinha24) August 28, 2022

Babar azam without dew pic.twitter.com/pH3NETJ9OU D (@RogueRook81) August 28, 2022

Virat Kohli needs to score 11 runs to be better than Babar Azam. #INDvPAK Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, India made a surprising call for his match and dropped Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik. A lot of experts expressed their surprise at the decision.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh