add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×

LIVE BLOG

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Live: India vs Pakistan live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - February 15, 2026 6:27 PM IST

india-vs-Pakistan-t20-world-cup
india-vs-Pakistan-t20-world-cup

Related articles

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

WATCH: Naqvi welcomed in Colombo before IND vs PAK clash

INDW VS PAKW

Radha Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh star in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Jason Holder

West Indies qualify first for Super Eights in T20 WC 2026

USA vs NAM

USA vs NAM T20 WC 2026: Live scorecard & updates

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
Rohit Sharma talking with Team India before clash

Colombo Pitch Report

According to reports, it is quite windy in Colombo, and the good news for fans is that it is not raining. Overall, the weather is good at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on handshake row

“Cricket should be played in (the right) spirit. My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It’s up to them to decide what to do,” Agha said.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

Tags:

Latest news

ind-vs-pak-3-4

IND vs PAK T20 WC 2026: Live scorecard & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay
pcb-chief-mohsin-naqvi

WATCH: Naqvi welcomed in Colombo before IND vs PAK clash

By Srijal Upadhyay
indw-vs-pakw-7

Radha Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh star in Asia Cup Rising Stars

By Srijal Upadhyay
jason-holder-9

West Indies qualify first for Super Eights in T20 WC 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
usa-vs-nam

USA vs NAM T20 WC 2026: Live scorecard & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

icc-t20-world-cup-2026-trophy

Top 8 leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

rohit-sharma-417

Young Indian star sees Rohit Sharma as his inspiration

asia-cup-2025-trophy

Chopra calls Hardik Pandya irreplaceable for Team India

dewald-brevis-and-michael-levitt

T20 World Cup 2026: Top 8 players to watch

u-19-2026

Top 5 players, who will be the focus of the U19 World Cup 2026

allan-donald-misses-star-player-from-test-cricket

Allan Donald misses star player after his retirement from Test cricket