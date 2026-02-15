This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Live: India vs Pakistan live scorecard and updates
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
ICC Brand Ambassador Rohit Sharma talking with Team India players & having fun with them before the Match in Colombo.🇮🇳🥹#T20WorldCup2026 #INDvsPAK #INDvPAKWatchlist #IndiaVsPakistan #IndvsPak2026 pic.twitter.com/xFuCMfsqNw
— maddy….🌸 (@Shuklaji321) February 15, 2026
Read here: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar mimics Usman Tariq in nets as Abhishek returns to training, video goes viral
According to reports, it is quite windy in Colombo, and the good news for fans is that it is not raining. Overall, the weather is good at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
“Cricket should be played in (the right) spirit. My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It’s up to them to decide what to do,” Agha said.