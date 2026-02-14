IND vs PAK Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026 : India vs Pakistan match date, time, venue & how to watch

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: Unbeaten India faces Pakistan in Colombo. Check full details on match time and venue.

After winning their first two matches, India will travel to Sri Lanka on Friday evening for blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams remain unbeaten, so one winning streak will end in Colombo.

Following Bangladesh’s expulsion from the tournament for refusing to play their games in India, the Pakistan government stepped in to stop the group stage match from going ahead in a show of solidarity with the Bangladeshi team.

After talks with the game’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) – Bangladesh and tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan reversed their decision.

Live Streaming Details

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 15th.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan on TV?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match can be watched on TV on the Star Sports network.

How can I watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match on my mobile phone?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match can be watched on my mobile phone using the Jio Hotstar app.

Pakistan Squad

Sam Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafe.

Indian Squad

Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/