IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Cryptic Tweet After India’s Fiery Start, Fans Say ‘Roz Ka Rona Hai’

Dubai: India and Pakistan are up against each other in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2022. Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the Indian openers launched an onslaught on the Pakistan bowlers and gave India a blazing start.

India scored 54 runs in the first five overs, with Rohit Sharma playing some blazing shots. Rohit Sharma scored 28 off16 balls, including three fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. KL Rahul was also on song from the other end and scored 28 off 20 balls before Shadab Khan cut short his innings.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar was seemingly not impressed by the pitch and made a cryptic tweet soon after India’s fiery start. “Wow. Suddenly dubai strip is shaved. Grass gone. Hmmm achaaa,” Shoaib tweeted. Shoaib’s tweet looks like a dig at curators for making batting friendly as it will help India batting against a strong Pakistan bowling. India are 91-3 in the 10th over at the time of writing. Suryakumar Yadav was the third batter to go as Mohammad Nawaz dismissed him for 13.

Wow. Suddenly dubai strip is shaved. Grass gone. Hmmm achaaa. Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 4, 2022

Earlier, India made three changes to their team combination and brought in Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi in the team. Pakistan also made one forced changed and brought in Mohammad Hasnain in place of injured Shahnawaz Dhani.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh]

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah