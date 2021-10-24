Dubai: Hours ahead of the blockbuster between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, an ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg made a huge prediction about who would win the game. As per the Australian Chinaman, Pakistan would edge India. That is strange because Virat Kohli’s India is pitted as title favourites.

This is the opening match for both sides and they would like to get their campaign off to a winning start. Despite realising Indian fans will not like it, Hogg reckons Pakistan at some stage would have to turn the tide.

“India has won 7 out of 8 games in T20 cricket and the law of averages says that Pakistan at some stage have to turn the tide. I think Pakistan might win tonight. I know that Indian fans won’t like that, but that’s the way I see it,” Higg said on his YouTube channel.