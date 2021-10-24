<strong>Dubai:</strong> Hours ahead of the blockbuster between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, an ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg made a huge prediction about who would win the game. As per the Australian Chinaman, Pakistan would edge India. That is strange because Virat Kohli's India is pitted as title favourites. <p></p> <p></p>This is the opening match for both sides and they would like to get their campaign off to a winning start. Despite realising Indian fans will not like it, Hogg reckons Pakistan at some stage would have to turn the tide. <p></p> <p></p>"India has won 7 out of 8 games in T20 cricket and the law of averages says that Pakistan at some stage have to turn the tide. I think Pakistan might win tonight. I know that Indian fans won't like that, but that's the way I see it," Higg said on his YouTube channel. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;