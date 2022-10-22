IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Live Streaming Details And Where To Watch On TV

Melbourne: India will take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash of the T20 World Cup on October 23. India come into the tournament having won against South Africa and Australia in their previous series. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to England in the seven-match series at home but won the tri-series in New Zealand. Pakistan defeated India in the last edition of the T20 World Cup so the Men in Blue will be looking for redemption on Sunday.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 12 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 12 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will have pace and bounce, and the overcast conditions will make life even tougher for the batters.

Toss Timing

The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Predicted 11 of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman