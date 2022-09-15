Melbourne: India and Pakistan are set to face off on October 23 in a blockbuster clash of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India and Pakistan faced each other twice in the Asia Cup 2022 and both teams won a game apiece. India won the opening encounter of the Asia Cup by five wickets while Pakistan defeated the Men in Blue by the same margin in the Super 4 stage.

The thrilling games between the two arch-rivals have raised the stakes of the high-profile battle in Melbourne this year. The tickets for the IND vs PAK clash in Melbourne were sold out within minutes of being on sale. The additional standing tickets were also sold out as soon as they went live.

The fans who want to watch the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match from the stadium will have one final opportunity to grab the tickets when an official re-sale platform will be launched before the tournament where the fans can exchange the tickets at the face value. This will be the final opportunity for the fans to grab the tickets for the high-octane battle. The tickets for other important matches of India, Pakistan and Australia are on verge of being sold out as well.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said: “The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year.

“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue.

“We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup.

“There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event.”

Meanwhile, India have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup. The team has retained most of the players who participated in the Asia Cup with Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah returning to the setup. Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson failed to find a place in the squad, with Shami being put on standby and Samson completely being ignored. Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the tournament due to injury.