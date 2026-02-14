IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Rain threat looms over Premadasa training & match day

Rain threat looms over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash with a 94% chance on match day at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their crucial Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. After two emphatic wins, Suryakumar Yadav’s side arrive as defending champions but face a challenging adaptation to Sri Lankan conditions – and the weather forecast adds further concern.

Rain could disrupt India’s training session

India land in Colombo late on Friday night after their 93-run victory over Namibia in Delhi. Their sole training session at the R. Premadasa Stadium is scheduled for Saturday evening from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM local time (same as IST), followed by a media interaction at 5:30 PM local time.

However, the Met department has predicted rain showers on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a 67% chance of rain, temperatures around 31 degrees Celsius, and up to 16% chance of thunderstorms with 85% cloud cover. This could severely limit India’s preparation time on a pitch they have not played on before in this tournament.

Pakistan enjoy advantage & full training

In contrast, Pakistan – who have won both their Group A matches so far – are already well-settled in Sri Lanka. Under the hybrid model agreed between BCCI, PCB, and ICC until 2027, all their matches are in Sri Lanka, giving Salman Ali Agha’s side familiarity with conditions.

Pakistan trained under lights on Friday from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM local time and will have another session on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time, followed by media duties at 1:45 PM. Their uninterrupted preparation gives them a clear edge.

ðŸš¨ Update – Babar Azam Practicing in the nets today.



– Hope we see him scoring a century against india. ðŸ¤ðŸ‡µðŸ‡°pic.twitter.com/2j1zvPi5Zn — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 13, 2026

Match day weather forecast looks worrying

The forecast for Sunday (match day) is even more concerning: 94% chance of rain with up to 12.6 mm of precipitation expected. There could be at least 4 hours of rain, raising the real possibility of the first washout of the tournament.

If the India vs Pakistan match is abandoned without a result, both teams will earn one point each, as there is no reserve day for league-stage games. With both sides currently unbeaten, a washout would keep the Group A race tight.

IND vs PAK match details

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Sunday, February 15, 2026 Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Toss: 6:30 PM IST

6:30 PM IST Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Pakistan Squad

Sam Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafe.

India Squad

Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/