IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar mimics Usman Tariq in nets as Abhishek returns to training, video goes viral

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav imitates Usman Tariq’s unique action in nets.

Team India held an important practice session in Colombo on Saturday ahead of their high-stakes Group A clash against Pakistan on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium. With rain playing spoilsport, the session was shifted indoors, but the focus remained sharp on preparing for Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

Abhishek Sharma returns to nets, looks fit

In a major boost for India, Abhishek Sharma returned to full training after recovering from a stomach infection. The left-handed opener batted for nearly 30 minutes without any discomfort, facing both spin and pace with confidence. He took on Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy aggressively, smashing big shots – a clear sign he’s ready to take on Pakistan’s spin attack led by Usman Tariq.

Suryakumar Yadav imitates Usman Tariq in nets

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was caught on camera mimicking Usman Tariq’s unique bowling action during the nets. Surya bowled to opener Abhishek Sharma using a similar release point and angle, helping the batters get used to Tariq’s unorthodox style. The video of Suryakumar’s imitation quickly went viral on social media, showing India’s proactive approach to countering the Pakistan spinner who has troubled batters with his action and variations.

Suryakumar on Usman Tariq: ‘Out-of-syllabus question’

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Suryakumar described Tariq as a bowler who throws up ‘out-of-syllabus’ challenges.

“Look, sometimes in exams you get questions outside the syllabus, but you can’t leave them,” he said.

“You have to find a way to tackle them. Yes, he’s a different kind of bowler, but we can’t give up. We’ve practiced against similar actions in the nets, and we’ll try to implement that in the match.”

Rain interrupted session, focus on spin

Light but persistent rain forced India to train indoors, limiting outdoor preparations. Despite the weather, the session was intense, with batters working hard against spin to counter Tariq’s threat. Pakistan, meanwhile, have the advantage of playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, giving them more familiarity with conditions.

The India-Pakistan clash on Sunday promises to be a high-octane contest, with both teams unbeaten so far. India’s preparation against Tariq’s unique action and Abhishek’s return to fitness will be key factors as the tournament’s biggest rivalry unfolds in Colombo.

