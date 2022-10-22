IND vs PAK T20 World Cup, Melbourne Weather Report: Rain Threat Reduces Significantly

Melbourne: India and Pakistan will face in their first match of T20 World Cup on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan have outdone India in recent times and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be eyeing redemption in this crucial game. India come into the tournament having defeated South Africa and Australia in the T20I series. Meanwhile, Pakistan picked up a win in the tri-series in Nw Zealand.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 12 Weather Report

Just about a week ago, the chances of the game going ahead looked grim as the weather forecast was for rain during the match. However, the rain prediction has come down significantly from 80 per cent to 20 per cent in the last couple of days. The latest reports from Melbourne suggest that we are going to see a full 20-over IND vs PAK match.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman