Melbourne: India is set to take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. There has been a lot of deliberation about India’s playing XI for the match. There were talks who between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant will play in the game but as per our Zee correspondent Preeti Dahiya, who is in Melbourne, India is likely to surprise many by excluding both Karthik and Pant from the team.

India’s playing XI against Pakistan: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat, Surya, Hardik, Axar, Harshal, Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep, Shami, Yuzi