IND vs PAK: Urvashi Rautela Trends After Rishabh Pant Dropped From Playing 11

New Delhi: Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 is not far away. India have won the toss and opted to field. The atmosphere on the ground is also electrifying. IND vs PAK is known as the mother of all battles. It’s so much more than just a cricketer game with emotions running high for fans of both teams.

While the teams will battle on the ground in a while, the fans have already started the battle on social media. The supporters of both teams have having a ball on social media, predicting a win for their favourite team.

Meanwhile, India have opted for Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant for this crucial game. As soon as Rohit confirmed that Pant is not playing, Urvashi Rautela started trending on Twitter.

Urvashi Rautela after seeing Pant has been dropped from playing 11 ?? #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/NxsjlEzROX Vishal Deshmukh (@kaafiAverage) August 28, 2022

Urvashi Rautela in the stadium and Pant not playing today….please the irony ????pic.twitter.com/2NkWX6l7Kj ???????? ??? (@DreamDizi) August 28, 2022

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh