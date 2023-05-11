New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has proposed a hybrid model for the ODI World Cup, with India vs Pakistan match taking place in Bangladesh. In an exclusive interview with SportsTak, Najam Sethi said if India don't to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Pakistan won't tour India for the World Cup, saying that the government won't allow Pakistan to play in India due to security issues. Sethi added that Pakistan are No.2 in the world and India is ranked third, adding that it is not possible to stage an ICC event without the No.2 ranked team, Pakistan.

Sethi also claimed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah during the ACC meeting in Benhrain asked the member countries if anyone has a problem touring Pakistan to which none of the countries said anything. Earlier, there were reports that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh opposed PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka showing keen interest in hosting the event. It was also said that Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the World Cup irrespective of whether the Asia Cup is moved out of Pakistan or not.