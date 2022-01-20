<strong>Paarl:</strong> Following the humiliating loss against South Africa in the first ODI at Paarl on Wednesday, India's interim ODI captain KL Rahul faced flak. Ex-Pakistan opener Salman Butt reckoned that the energy that Virat Kohli brings to the field as a leader was missing. He also felt that the team does not have the same vibe with Rahul as they do with Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>"The energy that Virat brought to the ground as captain was missing. Maybe the team doesn't have that vibe with KL. The grip and energy of a team that is attached with its captain as well as that unity was missing. KL didn't have energy," Butt said on his YouTube channel after India's 31-run loss. <p></p> <p></p>Butt believes Rahul is not an out-of-the-box thinker and hence he failed to keep the opposition guessing. <p></p> <p></p>"It happens with some people. They have a different vibe when given responsibility and another when they do not have it. He didn't seem like an out of the box thinker. As a captain, you keep on trying and keep the opposition guessing. These things were not evident in his leadership." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div class="sportskeeda-embed" data-src="twitter"> <p></p><div class="tweet-outer-container"> <p></p><div class="tweet-container"> <p></p><div class="tweet-header"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>