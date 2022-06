IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Batting Got Easier In 2nd Innings, Says Rishabh Pant After Loss

New Delhi: India captain Rishabh Pant feels his team lacked execution with the ball despite putting enough runs on the board to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first T20 here on Thursday. After putting on a huge 211 for four riding on Ishan Kishan’s 76, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa achieved their highest T20 run-chase to end India’s 12-match winning streak in the format.

Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out) and David Miller (64 not out) shared unbeaten 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand the visitors an easy win.

“I think we had enough on the board but were off with our execution, but credit to the opposition,” Pant said at the post-match press conference.

“We thought the slower one was working when we were batting but it became easier in the second innings. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better.”

