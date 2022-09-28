New Delhi: In what can be termed as big blow for India, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram due to a suspected injury as we await further information. It is learnt that Bumrah had complained of back pain during the practice session on Tuesday and was assessed by the BCCI medical team, following which he was ruled of the first game against the Proteas.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I,” BCCI had tweeted, minutes after the toss in the first T20I.

Coming back to the match, India had won the toss and had elected to bowl first. Along with Bumrah, India leg-spinner also misses out. Deepak Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin have made it to the playing XI. Hardik Pandya have also been rested along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh make their way into the side in place of Pandya and Bhuvi.

“We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it’s gonna be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that. Hardik and Bhuvi are rested from the last series. Pant and Arshdeep come in for them. Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out and Chahal misses out as well. Deepak chahar and Ashwin are back,” India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.