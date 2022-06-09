IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live In India? South Africa Tour Of India 2022

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, US & UK? South Africa Tour Of India 2022: South Africa’s short tour to India where the Proteas will play five T20I matches is all set to start with the first match being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 9th of June. Rishabh Pant will lead India in the series in absence of KL Rahul, who was ruled out due to an injury while South Africa will be captained by Temba Bavuma.

The second and third T20Is will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack and Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 12 and 14th of June, followed by the final two T20Is at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot and M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

All the matches are scheduled to start at 7 pm IST.

When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live

IND vs SA T20I Series in India: The matches of the T20I series between India vs South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. You can watch the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs SA T20I Series in South Africa: SuperSports TV Network

IND vs SA T20I Series in Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan

IND vs SA T20I Series in Bangladesh: Gazi TV

IND vs SA T20I Series in the UK: Sky Sports

IND vs SA T20I Series in The Caribbean: Live Telecast on Flow Sports & live streaming on the Flow Sports app.

IND vs SA T20I Series in the United States: Willow TV

IND vs SA T20I Series in Canada: ATN Cricket Plus for Live Streaming.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Australia: Fox Cricket, part of Fox Sports network.

IND vs SA T20I Series in New Zealand: Sky Sports Cricket, part of Sky Sport

India T20I Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(Captain & (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.