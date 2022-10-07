IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Ranchi: Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Lucknow: India suffered a nine-run loss against South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 250, the team fell short despite a valiant effort from Sanju Samson who remained unbeaten on 86. The second ODI between India and South Africa is a must-win game for the Men in Blue if they are to keep the ODI series alive.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Match Tv Channels And Live Streaming Details

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network while the fans can enjoy the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Match Details

Date and Time: October 8th, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India Probable 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa Probable 11

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

South Africa’s ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.