IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa Defeat India By 4 Wickets To Go 2-0 Up In The Series

Cuttack: South Africa played brilliantly to beat India by four wickets in the second T20I. They go 2-0 up in the five-match series with a crucial win at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

A disciplined bowling performance from all the bowlers helped South Africa restrict India to just 148/6 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik’s late flourish (30 not out off 21 balls) was not enough to take the home side to a big total.

Apart from Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer (40 off 35), Ishan Kishan (34 off 21) were the main scorers as most of the Indian batters failed to deliver against Proteas bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Indian openers failed to get going from the start as the opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got back to the pavilion in the very first over.

India couldn’t recover from the early jolt and failed to reach a big total. They had scored more than 200 runs in the match but were nowhere near that performance in the second match.

Anrich Nortje (2/36) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj picked one wicket each. They delivered blows to the Indian batting line-up at regular intervals.

In reply, Heinrich Klaasen played a brilliant knock (81 off 46) and led South Africa to a convincing win. Besides Klaasen, captain Temba Bavuma (35 off 30) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also scored vital runs for the visitors while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/13) was the pick of the bowlers for India as he took wickets with the ball in his almost every over.

Brief scores: India 148-6 in 20 Overs (Shreyas Iyer 40, Ishan Kishan 34; Anrich Nortje 2/36) lost to South Africa 149-6 in 18.2 Overs (Heinrich Klaasen 81, Temba Bavuma 35; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/13) by 4 wickets