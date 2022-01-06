Johannesburg: After setting a target of 240 runs for South Africa, India bowled 40 overs on the third day at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. They would have hoped to have got 4-5 wickets in that many overs but had to settle for merely two wickets. After the day’s play, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar did not seem too impressed with the premier Indian pacers – Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Manjrekar reckoned Shami was slightly off-line, while Bumrah was not getting a lot of help from the pitch. Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo: “India did not have a great bowling time, especially with their two spearheads. Mohammed Shami was slightly off line and Bumrah was not getting enough out of the pitch. Nothing much is happening after the ball pitches.”

India still can win the Test, reckons Manjrekar. The former India player also believes Ravi Ashwin has a role to play in the Test. He added: “There is something there for Ashwin. I expect this quality bowling line-up to bowl better on Day 4. That’s why I think India are still very much in the game to win it.”