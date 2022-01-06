Johannesburg: It was a big setback for India in Johannesburg with the team’s premier batter and captain Virat Kohli not available. Kohli could not feature in the ongoing second Test due to an upper-back spasm. His absence was felt in the first essay as India was bundled out for 202. But, looks like he has recovered and would feature in the third and final Test at Cape Town.

Kohli was spotted receiving throwdowns from coach Rahul Dravid ahead of Day 3. The visuals would calm fans who have been hoping Kohli recovers quickly.

Here is the video where you can see Kohli having a knock.

Kohli receiving throwdowns from Dravid pic.twitter.com/uY3h8cd8Fj Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 5, 2022

After day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara confirmed that Kohli is getting better.

“Officially I cannot reveal anything more but now he (Kohli) is definitely getting better and I feel that he will be fit very soon,” Pujara said during a media interaction. Kohli was ruled out of the second Test against South Africa here just before start of the game because of an upper back spasm, leaving KL Rahul to lead the side in the crucial match.

Rahul had said at the toss that Kohli is expected to be available for the third and final Test from January 11 to be held in Cape Town.

Pujara said the exact status on Kohli’s fitness would come from team physio.

Kohli, who has been battling a prolonged lean patch, thus will not be able to complete his landmark 100th Test in the series-finale at Cape Town.