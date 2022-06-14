IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Cusp Of Historic Feat In T20Is At Visakhapatnam

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just a wicket away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20Is in the powerplay and if things fall in place for the Meerut-born, he can achieve that feat against South Africa during the third T20I set to be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>West Indian Samuel Badree and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee - both have picked up 33 wickets in T20Is in the powerplay and Bhuvi is right now sitting pretty on the same number with a chance to overtake both the bowlers in Tuesday's match with his team trailing the five-match T20I series 0-2 currently against the Proteas. <p></p> <p></p>The 32-year-old is, however, the only bowler on the list to have an economy rate of less than 6 runs per over, ahead of both Badree and Southee by a distance. The India fast bowler has picked up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 and is known to be India's strike bowler in the powerplay. <p></p> <p></p>Bhuvneshwar's form will be very important from an Indian point of view, given the fact that he is injury prone and his form with the new ball will do India's chances a world of good leading up to the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in October later this year. <p></p> <p></p>The third T20I game against South Africa will also be a must-win encounter for the home side and captain Rishabh Pant would be hoping that Bhuvneshwar comes to the party for his team.