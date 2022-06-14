IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Cusp Of Historic Feat In T20Is At Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just a wicket away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20Is in the powerplay and if things fall in place for the Meerut-born, he can achieve that feat against South Africa during the third T20I set to be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

West Indian Samuel Badree and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee – both have picked up 33 wickets in T20Is in the powerplay and Bhuvi is right now sitting pretty on the same number with a chance to overtake both the bowlers in Tuesday’s match with his team trailing the five-match T20I series 0-2 currently against the Proteas.

The 32-year-old is, however, the only bowler on the list to have an economy rate of less than 6 runs per over, ahead of both Badree and Southee by a distance. The India fast bowler has picked up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 and is known to be India’s strike bowler in the powerplay.

Bhuvneshwar’s form will be very important from an Indian point of view, given the fact that he is injury prone and his form with the new ball will do India’s chances a world of good leading up to the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in October later this year.

The third T20I game against South Africa will also be a must-win encounter for the home side and captain Rishabh Pant would be hoping that Bhuvneshwar comes to the party for his team.