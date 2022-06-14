IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XIs, Pitch Report And Injury Update

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Preview

After two enthralling games in the India-South Africa T20I series, the caravan moves to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam for the third T20I. With 2-0 down in the series, team India faces a must-win situation in the coming game.

The Rishabh Pant-led side has plenty of issues to deal with ahead of the crucial game. The biggest concern for them will be the poor show by the bowlers, especially the spinners. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brilliant but has lacked support from the other end. The batting has also blown hot and cold. The team posted a daunting total of 211 in the first match but could only manage 149-6 in the second game. The batters will have to rethink their approach to the game and come out with better plans to counter the Proteas juggernaut.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Details

Venue: Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Date & Time: 14th June at 7:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch in Visakhapatnam is usually damp with not much pace and bounce. The batting will not be very easy, especially against the slower bowlers. The batters need to spend some time at the wicket and get used to the pace before cutting loose.

India vs South Africa Team News

Quinton de Kock missed the second T20I due to a niggle. He should be back in the playing XI in place of Reeza Hendricks. India, on the other hand, may bring in Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan.

India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Top Fantasy Picks for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

India Top Batter

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has played well in both games. He scored 76 in the series opener and played a cameo of 34 in the following game. Ishan Kishan has looked positive at the crease, something which was missing when he was playing for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL 2022.

India Top Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The veteran pacer bowled a sensational spell of 4-13 in the second T20I, displaying tremendous skills of swing bowling, and keeping India in the hunt for most of South Africa’s chase. Bhuvneshwar is the most experienced pacer in the Indian team and has a big responsibility of shouldering the Indian pace attack.

South Africa Top Batter

David Miller

David Miller 2.0 has been a beast. After a scintillating season of the IPL 2022, he guided South Africa to a win in the first T20I with a blazing half-century. In the second T20I, he remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 balls, watching Heinrich Klaasen unleash at the other end.

South Africa Top Bowler

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada has been right on the money in the series. He has not picked a lot of wickets but has looked in a good rhythm. The wickets will come his way if he maintains his consistency.

Suggested Fantasy XI for IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock , Dinesh Karthik

Batters – David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders – Axar Patel, Dwayne Pretorious

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar