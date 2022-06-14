IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live In India? South Africa Tour Of India 2022

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, US & UK? South Africa Tour Of India 2022: The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa moves to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam for the third T20I. The Men in Blue need to win the coming game to stay alive in the series after losing the first two games comprehensively.

The biggest concern for team India is their bowling, which has looked off-colour in both games. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done well but has lacked support from the other end. The most disappointing among all has been Indian spinners, who were expected to play a major role in the series. Credit must go to South Africa as well for putting the spinners under pressure with positive cricket.

Indian batting came as a copper in the second T20I as the team could only manage 149-6 in their 20 overs. The team will be disappointed as most of the batters threw their wickets away after getting a start. India cannot afford to play such casual cricket against a daunting opposition like South Africa.

With series on the line, the Rishabh Pant-led side will have to make a quick turnaround. They have the resources and a slightly better approach to the game can help them make a comeback in the series.

When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live

IND vs SA T20I Series in India: The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. You can watch the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs SA T20I Series in South Africa: SuperSports TV Network.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Bangladesh: Gazi TV.

IND vs SA T20I Series in the UK: Sky Sports.

IND vs SA T20I Series in the Caribbean: Live Telecast on Flow Sports & live streaming on the Flow Sports app.

IND vs SA T20I Series in the United States: Willow TV.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Canada: ATN Cricket Plus for Live Streaming.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Australia: Fox Cricket, part of Fox Sports network.

IND vs SA T20I Series in New Zealand: Sky Sports Cricket, part of Sky Sport.

India T20I Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(Captain & (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.