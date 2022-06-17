IND vs SA 4th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XIs, Pitch Report And Injury Update

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Preview

After three enthralling games in the India-South Africa T20I series, the caravan moves to Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot for the fourth T20I. The home side will look to win the match and level the series against South Africa. If they lose the match, they will lose the five-match series which is really important in their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

The biggest concern for them will be the poor show by the batsmen in the last two matches, especially the middle-order including captain Rishabh Pant.

India lost the first two matches comprehensively but returned to winning ways in the third one. Rishabh Pant’s men crushed the visiting side by 48 runs in the third T20I match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium on Tuesday. They will look to repeat the same performance in the upcoming match. All eyes will be on the bowling department once again as they restricted South Africa to just 131 in the last match.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Details

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Date & Time: 17th June at 7:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Weather and Pitch Report

The pitch in Rajkot is batting-friendly and is expected to support the batsmen hugely in both the innings. Spinners could play a big role in the middle overs, while there would be little to no assist for the fast bolers early in the innings. The temperature of the city would be around 34 C on Friday. The humidity will be 57%, while the wind speed would be around 21 km/hr.

India vs South Africa Team News

Quinton de Kock missed the last two T20I matches due to a niggle. He should be back in the playing XI in place of Reeza Hendricks. India, on the other hand, may bring in Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik for Avesh Khan.

India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/ Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Top Fantasy Picks for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

India Top Batter

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has played well in all three games so far. He scored 76 in the series opener and played a cameo of 34 in the following game. In the third match, Ishan Kishan hit 54 in 35 balls. He has looked positive at the crease, something which was missing when he was playing for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL 2022.

India Top Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

The star Indian spinner bowled a sensational spell of 3-20 in the third T20I, displaying tremendous skills of pin bowling, and keeping India in the hunt for the series. He got key batsmen and took India to victory. He will look to repeat the same performance in the next match.

South Africa Top Batter

David Miller

David Miller 2.0 has been a beast. After a scintillating season of the IPL 2022, he guided South Africa to a win in the first T20I with a blazing half-century. In the second T20I, he remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 balls, watching Heinrich Klaasen unleash at the other end. He failed to score big in the third match. However, he is still in form and can win the series for his team in the next match.

South Africa Top Bowler

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada has been right on the money in the series. He has not picked a lot of wickets but has looked in a good rhythm. The wickets will come his way if he maintains his consistency.

Suggested Fantasy XI for IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock , Dinesh Karthik

Batters David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders Axar Patel, Dwayne Pretorious

Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar