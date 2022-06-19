IND vs SA 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XIs, Pitch Report And Injury Update

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match Preview

Bengaluru: The Indian cricket team is on a high after winning the last two matches against South Africa and will look to clinch the five-match series with a victory in the fifth and final game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

If any of the teams lose the match, they will lose the five-match series which is really important in their preparation for the T20 World Cup. India lost the first two matches comprehensively but returned to winning ways in the third one. Rishabh Pant’s men crushed the visiting side by 48 runs in the third T20I match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium on Tuesday and then won the fourth match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot by a massive 82 runs.

The Indian batsmen and bowlers have been performing well in the series but skipper Risabh Pant’s form is a concern for the team. He had a bad Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and hasn’t been able to revive his form in the ongoing series. However, other top Indian batsmen and bowlers have looked in good touch in the last two matches and they will look to continue it in the final clash in the series as well.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match Details

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: 19th June at 7:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Weather and Pitch Report

The 5th T2OI between both the teams could see a bit of rain and thunderstorm as the monsoon has arrived in the country. The temperature will be around 23 C in the city. The wind will be flowing at 14 km/hr wind speed and will also see 84% humidity.

India vs South Africa Team News

Quinton de Kock missed the two T20I matches due to a niggle. However, he made a comeback in the playing XI in the last match in place of Reeza Hendricks. Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell missed the last match due to injury and are unlikely to return for the fifth game. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will keep their place in the side.

India, on the other hand, haven’t made any changes in their playing XI in the series and are likely to follow the same pattern in the last match.

India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Top Fantasy Picks for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

India Top Batter

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has played well in all four games so far. He scored 76 in the series opener and played a cameo of 34 in the following game. In the third match, Ishan Kishan hit 54 in 35 balls, while scoring 27 off 26 deliveries in the last match.

He has looked positive at the crease, something which was missing when he was playing for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL 2022. The fans will hope that he goes all guns blazing in the final match of the series.

India Top Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

The star Indian spinner bowled a sensational spell of 3-20 in the third T20I, displaying tremendous skills of pin bowling, and keeping India in the hunt for the series. Yuzvendra Chahal got key batsmen and took India to victory. He repeated the same performance in the fourth match as he took two wickets. Chahal is crucial to India’s success in the last match.

South Africa Top Batter

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen has been decent for South Africa in the series. The talented batsman has hit 97 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 125.97, with 75* as his top score.

South Africa Top Bowler

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi played his first match of the series in Rajkot and impressed everyone with his performance. He took two wickets in the match and will look to continue his performance in the fifth match as well.

Suggested Fantasy XI for IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock , Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Dwayne Pretorious

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar