IND vs SA, 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live In India? South Africa Tour Of India 2022

Bengaluru: IND vs SA, 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, US & UK? South Africa Tour Of India 2022: The Indian cricket team is ready to take on South Africa in the fifth T20I of the five-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The home side will look to win the match and clinch the series against South Africa. If they lose the match, they will lose the five-match series which is really important in their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

India lost the first two matches comprehensively but returned to winning ways in the third one. Rishabh Pant’s men crushed the visiting side by 48 runs in the third T20I match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium on Tuesday and then won the fourth match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot by a massive 82 runs.

They will look to repeat the same performance in the upcoming match. All eyes will be on the bowling department once again as they restricted South Africa to just 87 runs in the last match.

When & Where To Watch India vs South Africa T20I Series Live

IND vs SA T20I Series in India: The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. You can watch the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs SA T20I Series in South Africa: SuperSports TV Network.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Bangladesh: Gazi TV.

IND vs SA T20I Series in the UK: Sky Sports.

IND vs SA T20I Series in the Caribbean: Live Telecast on Flow Sports & live streaming on the Flow Sports app.

IND vs SA T20I Series in the United States: Willow TV.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Canada: ATN Cricket Plus for Live Streaming.

IND vs SA T20I Series in Australia: Fox Cricket, part of Fox Sports network.

IND vs SA T20I Series in New Zealand: Sky Sports Cricket, part of Sky Sport.

India T20I Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(Captain & (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.