New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday has announced the venues for the upcoming T20I home series against South Africa in the month of June.

India will be playing 5 T20Is starting from 9th June and it will end on 19th June. The venues which are selected are Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

Schedule for five-match T20I home series is as follows:-

South Africa tour of India, 2022 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday 9th June 1st T20I Delhi 2 Sunday 12th June 2nd T20I Cuttack 3 Tuesday 14th June 3rd T20I Vizag 4 Friday 17th June 4th T20I Rajkot 5 Sunday 19th June 5th T20I Bengaluru

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has announced that the Women’s Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 and the IPL knock-out stages matches will be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad with full capacity.

“The Women’s Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium,” BCCI president Ganguly told to media.

“As far as the men’s IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred per cent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22”, he told.

Team India will be banking on their good form when they take on the Proteas as they are 12 matches unbeaten in the longest format of the game.

India are also scheduled to play two matches on June 26, 28 in Ireland’s Malahide. It has been learnt that a second-string side will be touring and a strong team will head towards England in July for the series-deciding fifth Test.