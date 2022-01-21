IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Boland Park, Paarl at 2.00 PM IST January 21 Friday

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions India vs South Africa ODI

India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India vs South Africa 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs SA at Boland Park, Paarl: After losing the first ODI by 31 runs, team India will lock horns with South Africa in the second match of the three-match ODI series to take place on 21st January. 2022, at Boland Park in Paarl. The team will be led by stand-in skipper KL Rahul in the series as the newly appointed ODI captain Rohit Sharma is injured and out of action. It will be a do or die match for the men in blue for Team India as they will look to equalize the series to 1-1. Here is the India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SA Probable XIs, India vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs South Africa ODI.

TOSS: India vs South Africa 1st ODI toss between South Africa and India will take place at 1:30 PM IST – January 21.

Time: 2.00 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der-Dussen, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravichandran Ashwin Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur

Captain: Virat Kohli Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav/Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

IND vs SA Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.