Mumbai: The Indian team for the upcoming T20I series versus South Africa was announced on Sunday. While a few players who did well in the ongoing IPL got picked, a few big stars were left out. Dinesh Karthik’s inclusion and no Shikhar Dhawan in the side probably made the biggest news. Hours after the side was picked, ex-India star Suresh Raina reckoned veteran opener Dhawan deserved a spot in the side after a good run in the IPL for Punjab Kings.

“I feel Shikhar Dhawan should have been picked. He is a good team man, a jolly person who keeps team environment happy and if Dinesh Karthik can make a comback, why not Shikhar Dhawan,” Raina said during a show on Star Sports.