Johannesburg: While the second day of the Johannesburg Test saw exciting cricket and competitive cricket played between the two sides, there was an episode involving the two captains that could have been avoided. After India captain KL Rahul was dismissed and was heading back to the dressing-room, a few words were said by the South Africans – that irked the former. Rahul had heard something that was said about him during the celebration.

When Dean Elgar saw Rahul was murmuring something, he too went and said a few things. While it could not be heard what was said, one thing is for sure – Rahul was not impressed.

It seemed that the exchange took place because of Rahul’s dismissal. Rahul nicked and was caught at second slip. The India skipper stood his ground, but then had to leave – it seems like that did not go down well with Rahul.