<strong>Centurion:</strong> India cricketers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are looking forward to a fruitful journey during the three-Test series against South Africa beginning with the Boxing Day Test (December 26), with the duo hoping they get the opportunity to open the innings and give the tourists a great start. <p></p> <p></p>The injuries to prolific run-getter Rohit Sharma and young Shubman Gill have pitchforked Rahul and Agrawal into the limelight and the duo will most certainly open the innings in South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>The duo enjoy a great camaraderie and it was evident when the two chatted up on Thursday and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video Friday, which clearly indicated that they were looking forward to the challenging task of opening the batting. <p></p> <p></p>"Hopefully me and you (Mayank) can go out there on the 26th of December and get our team off to a great start and have a great series," said India vice-captain Rahul, indicating the choice had been made by the team management. <p></p> <p></p>Both the cricketers have enjoyed a wonderful journey, with Rahul saying that he had never though the two will play for the country together. <p></p> <p></p>"For both of us it's been a wonderful journey. We never dreamt or thought that we will play for the country together. I debuted in a Boxing Day game in Australia (last year) which didn't go great. I lost my position in a Boxing Day game to you, which I was very happy for you (Mayank)," said Rahul to the prolific scorer from the last series against New Zealand at home. <p></p> <p></p>While the two have probably resolved India's opening conundrum, the real issue facing India would arise when a call has to be taken on playing the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane or the recently successful debutant, Shreyas Iyer.