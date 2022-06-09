IND vs SA: KL Rahul Posts Emotional Note After Being Ruled Out Of The Series Due To Injury

New Delhi: One day before the first T20I against South Africa, India suffered a massive blow as skipper KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to injury. India is already with the services of key batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and Rahul, especially given the form he is in, was a key player for India. With Rahul out, the selection committee named Rishabh Pant as the India skipper for the series.

Meanwhile, Rahul took to Twitter as wished the new skipper Pant for the series. Rahul added that he is gutted to miss out on the series as he was looking forward to leading India for the first time at home.

“Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon,” read Rahul’s tweet. As per BCCI, Rahul will miss the series due to right groin injury.

Apart from Rahul, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been ruled out after being hit on the right hand during practice. Meanwhile, team India is on the cusp of a massive milestone ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. The Men in Blue are on a 12-match winning streak and a win against the Proteas will take them to 13-consecutive T20I wins, the most by any team.

However, the challenge will be stiff for the Rishabh Pant-led side as the Proteas are a formidable side in T20Is and have troubled India of late. More so, they have players who were part of the IPL 2022 and did remarkably well. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada were in top form in IPL 2022 and will make life tough for team India.