IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Live Score: India vs South Africa live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - February 22, 2026 6:08 PM IST

IND vs SA
IND vs SA

India's top performer

Ishan Kishan is India’s top run-scorer in the tournament with 176 runs in four matches, while Varun Chakravarthy leads India’s bowling attack with nine wickets in four games.

Abhishek Sharma's form worries India

Although Team India has performed admirably overall in the group stage, Abhishek Sharma, who has now registered three consecutive ducks in the tournament, remains their biggest worry.

Read Here: Abhishek Sharma’s nightmare continues as THIRD consecutive duck in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs SA Pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium usually helps batters, especially as the game goes on. Night games at this venue often have high scores, and teams that bat second usually do better. When there is dew in the evening, it is easier for batters to hit the ball, but it is harder for bowlers to protect a total. The result was clear in India’s game against the Netherlands, where they almost caught up to a target of more than 190.

Ind & SA dominant teams in T20 WC

India and South Africa have been the outstanding teams in T20 World Cups since 2024. India is unbeaten so far, with 12 wins in 12 matches, while South Africa has won 12 of 13 games, their only loss coming against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and South Africa.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

