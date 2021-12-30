<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the coach and the captain should have a say in the national team selection. India captain sits in the selection committee meeting to give his inputs but decision making power lies with the five-member selection panel while the coach doesn't have a seat on the table. <p></p> <p></p>"I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough, like I was and now how Rahul (Dravid) is," Shastri told Star Sports. <p></p> <p></p>Head coach is part of selection panel in Australia and England. <p></p> <p></p>According to Shastri, himself a former India all-rounder and former Mumbai captain, the skipper must get to see the mindsets of the selectors. <p></p> <p></p>"It should happen in a meeting - not on the phone or outside - where the captain is there, so that he gets to see the mindsets of the selectors. <p></p> <p></p>"What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there he should be in that meeting," added the 59-year-old. <p></p> <p></p>Legendary Rahul Dravid has taken over as the coach of the India team from the last home series against New Zealand, succeeding Shastri.