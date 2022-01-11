Cape Town: It is no secret that Virat Kohli is not in the kind of form he is expected to be. The Indian Test captain who is rated as arguably the best batter in the world does not have a single international century in the last two seasons. Ahead of the third and final Test at Cape Town, ex-India batter Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Kohli and backed him to bounce back to form at Newlands.

“But he’s a great batter and when he’ll score runs, he’ll be back in form because he’ll keep scoring consistently. It’s completely possible that he’ll be back in form in this Test,” said Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar also admitted that Kohli has been off-colour and it is the first time he has seen that happen. The Mumbai-born also noticed that Kohli’s self-confidence has also dipped.

“Virat Kohli is a great batter. He’s certainly out of form. It’s the first time I have seen – I saw this in the IPL as well – that he’s a bit low on confidence which I thought would never happen. That’s why they say ‘never say never’. We have seen that because he hasn’t scored runs, his self-confidence has dipped a bit,” Manjrekar added.