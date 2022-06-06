IND vs SA: SWOT Analysis Of The India Squad For T20I Series

New Delhi: India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series, starting June 9. The BCCI has rested some key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah from the squad, keeping in mind the England tour. KL Rahul has been named the skipper of the team.

South Africa has always been a challenge for India in this format and the visitors have some match-winners in their team. The likes of David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada were in a staggering form in IPL 2022 and would look to carry forward the momentum in the T20I series.

Overall, the series is expected to deliver some cracking contests. The Indian squad looks balanced, but what are the challenges the team may face in the series? Let’s have a look at the SWOT analysis of the Indian squad for the T20I series.

Strength – An Experienced Spin Attack

The spinners are always a trump card for the skippers in Indian conditions and KL Rahul has the luxury of three quality spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal had a magnificent outing in the IPL 2022 and won the Purple Cap. He will be on cloud nine after the majestic performance. The skipper will also have the services of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, both match-winners with the ball. Kuldeep has a bag of tricks that can bamboozle any batting lineup, while Axar bowls wicket to wicket and puts pressure on the batters by not allowing any freebies. The spinners are going to decide the fate of the series.

Weaknesses – Inexperienced Pace Bowling Unit

While the spinners are handy, they need a platform to choke the opposition in middle overs. Also, they can not bowl in death overs, thus a good fast bowling lineup is a must in any team. While India has some good pacers like Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh, who did well in the IPL 2022, they are not very experienced and can be put under pressure. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only fast bowler, who has a decent experience behind him.

Opportunities – T20 World Cup Spot At Stake

The absence of senior players means that youngsters will get a platform to display their skills on a grand stage. Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer can cement their place in the Indian team with some good performances. Also, Dinesh Karthik can make a case for himself for the T20 World Cup squad along with Hardik Pandya.

Threat – A Strong South Africa Team

South Africa has announced a full-strength squad for the T20Is. Players like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, and Aiden Markram did remarkably well in the IPL 2022 and the experience will come in handy in the T20I series. South Africa also has a dominant bowling attack, featuring Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Rabada, who can rattle any batting lineup in the World. The Proteas also have Tabraiz Shamsi, one of the finest and top performing spinners. India will have to work hard to beat this South African team.

IND Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen