IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group A opener: Squads, head-to-head, form & key stats

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Here's the squads, head-to-head records, recent form, and key stats before the Group A clash.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign against South Africa on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is a high-stakes game between the reigning champions and the finalists from 2024. It should be a great start to Group A.

Both teams topped their first-round groups with perfect records. India finished unbeaten in Group A, while South Africa dominated their group to set up this rematch of the 2024 final.

Group A also includes two-time champions West Indies and Zimbabwe-making it one of the toughest Super 8 sections.

Head-to-Head: India holds clear edge over South Africa

India and South Africa have faced each other 35 times in T20Is. India leads the rivalry with 21 wins, South Africa has 13 victories, and one match ended with no result.

In T20 World Cup meetings, the record is even more one-sided. The two sides have played seven matches in the tournament, with India winning five and South Africa taking just two.

South Africa is yet to beat India in a knockout game. The teams met in the 2014 semi-final and the 2024 final-India won both.

Recent form: India on a roll, South Africa strong after loss

India enters the match in top form, winning their last five T20Is in a row.

South Africa’s recent record reads L, W, W, W, W-their only loss came in the 2024 World Cup final against India.

In December 2025, the two teams engaged in a five-match T20I series, during which India emerged victorious 3-1 and lost one match.

Key Stats: India dominates South Africa in T20Is

Total Matches: 35

India Wins: 21

South Africa Wins: 13

No Result: 1

In T20 World Cups specifically:

Matches: 7

India Wins: 5

South Africa Wins: 2

Both teams Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

South Africa Squad

Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

With both sides carrying strong momentum and a history loaded in India’s favor, this Super 8 opener could set the tone for the knockout stages. All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav’s men as they look to continue their winning run against a dangerous South African side.

