IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Perth: India and South Africa will clash in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup 2022. India are undefeated in the tournament so far and have picked up wins over Pakistan and Netherlands. A win against South Africa will seal the semi-final spot for the Men in Blue. South Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Bangladesh in the previous game but their opening game against Zimbabwe was washed out due to rain. A win over India will make their journey to the semis very easy but if they lose, they will have to beat Pakistan to stay alive.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match.

What date will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

What time will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game begin?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be broadcasted?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game Squads

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks