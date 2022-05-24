Kolkata: An 18-member team was announced on Sunday by the BCCI that would host South Africa for a five-match T20I series. While a few IPL stars were rewarded, old warhorse Shikhar Dhawan was snubbed. As per a report on InsideSport, Dhawan was informed by India coach Rahul Dravid about it ahead of the announcement. A source close to the developments said it was a tough call, but everyone agree that youngsters should be given an opportunity.

“Shikhar has been a great servant of Indian cricket for over a decade. But in T20s, you have to give chances to youngsters who have been doing well. Rahul had to make the tough call and we all agreed. Shikhar was informed by Rahul before the team was announced on Sunday,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

With age not on Dhawan’s side, the left-hander has done everything possible to make the cut. The left-hander amassed 460 runs in 14 games. He has scored three half-centuries and has managed a decent strike rate of 122.67.

The source also pointed that there are too many top-order players waiting in the queue to get selected and Dhawan is not one of them.

“The plan has been simple. When you have Ruturaj, Ishan, KL besides Sanju amongst many other top-order batter, it gets difficult. Rahul has a clear idea of what he wants. Of course, we all have respect for Shikhar and that is why he made a call to inform him that, he will not be in T20 plans anymore,” the BCCI official said.

This also means it could be the end of the road for the veteran opener.