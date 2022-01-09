<strong>Cape Town:</strong> India had just lost a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara and Kagiso Rabada was on top at the Wanderers, Johannesburg in the second Test when a young Rishabh Pant decided the unthinkable. With all the pressure around him with close-in fielders, Pant decided the easier route - throw caution to the wind. <p></p> <p></p>Pant danced down the track to Rabada in a bid to throw him off his line and length. The plan backfired as Pant nicked it and had to perish for a three-ball duck, leaving India in further trouble. <p></p> <p></p>In a similar scenario, would the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha have done something similar? Surely not. Saha has played a lot of cricket and values every chance. He surely would not have played something similar. Probably, that is exactly what was needed at the Wanderers. A 20 or a 30 could have made a difference. <p></p> <p></p>Pant faced backlash for his irresponsible shot against Rabada. Should Saha be picked over Pant for the final Test? Why not... <p></p> <p></p>Saha could certainly be given an opportunity. He is the No 1 gloveman and would be crucial at Cape Town where the ball moves a lot. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, regular Test captain Virat Kohli - who missed out the second Test at Johannesburg due to an upper-back spasm - would be making a comeback in the side and that would boost India's batting unit. <p></p> <p></p>There could also be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as Mohammed Siraj is likely to miss the final Test. <p></p> <p></p>The Cape Town Test starts on January 11. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;