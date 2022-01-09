Cape Town: India had just lost a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara and Kagiso Rabada was on top at the Wanderers, Johannesburg in the second Test when a young Rishabh Pant decided the unthinkable. With all the pressure around him with close-in fielders, Pant decided the easier route – throw caution to the wind.

Pant danced down the track to Rabada in a bid to throw him off his line and length. The plan backfired as Pant nicked it and had to perish for a three-ball duck, leaving India in further trouble.

In a similar scenario, would the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha have done something similar? Surely not. Saha has played a lot of cricket and values every chance. He surely would not have played something similar. Probably, that is exactly what was needed at the Wanderers. A 20 or a 30 could have made a difference.

Pant faced backlash for his irresponsible shot against Rabada. Should Saha be picked over Pant for the final Test? Why not…

Saha could certainly be given an opportunity. He is the No 1 gloveman and would be crucial at Cape Town where the ball moves a lot.

Meanwhile, regular Test captain Virat Kohli – who missed out the second Test at Johannesburg due to an upper-back spasm – would be making a comeback in the side and that would boost India’s batting unit.

There could also be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as Mohammed Siraj is likely to miss the final Test.

The Cape Town Test starts on January 11.